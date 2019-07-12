Telangana’s ‘Best Tehsildar’ raided, Rs 93 lakh cash and 400 grams gold seized

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted the raid at her house and found Rs 93 lakh along with 400 grams of gold. (Representational Image)

Telangana revenue officer V Lavanya, who was named ‘Best Tehsildar’ two years ago for meritorious service, has been sent to judicial remand after police seized illegal assets including cash and gold worth crores from her house in Hyderabad. V Lavanya is currently posted as Keshampet tehsildar in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted the raid at her house and found Rs 93 lakh along with 400 grams of gold. The raids were carried out after another officer, Antaiah, who is a Village Revenue Officer and Lavanya’s junior, was caught taking Rs 4 lakh as bribe from a farmer for correcting land records.

The ACB team first trapped Antaiah when he took the bribe from the complainant allegedly on the directions of Lavanya at Kondurgu on Wednesday. Bhaskar, a farmer, was allegedly asked to pay Rs 8 lakh – Rs 5 lakh allegedly for Lavanya and rest for Antaiah. The farmer had earlier paid the junior revenue officer Rs 30,000 in bribe for getting the passbook but when he was asked to pay more money, he lodged a complaint with the Telangana ACB.

Telangana ACB arranged the amount and closely watched the setup when Antaiah took Rs 4 lakh and informed his senior. ACB then conducted raid at Lavanya’s residence and detained her on charges of wealth disproportionate to income sources.

The ACB team has been investigating the alleged nexus between her and junior officers. It is suspected that Lavanya and the staff used to share the money collected among themselves. The ani-corruption team also found 11 pattadar passbooks of different people in the private car and 45 documents linked to private properties.

Lavanya’s husband Venkat, who is an employee in the municipal department, has been absconding and the ACB sleuths have been looking for him. A video showing a farmer reportedly pleading before Lavanya for his land records to be corrected has gone viral on social media.