Telangana woman forest officer C Anitha gets armed security

C Anitha, the forest office who was allegedly assaulted by Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Koneru Kannappa’s brother Krishna Rao and his supporters (PTI Photo/ File)

A woman Forest Range Officer, who was attacked by some people allegedly led by the brother of a ruling TRS member in KB Asifabad district over a land issue recently, has been extended armed security, police said Sunday.

“As a precautionary measure, and after assessing the situation, and in view of threat perception, one gunman security has been given to the woman FRO, while 2+2 security has been extended to the forest divisional officer, a senior police official told PTI.

On June 30, the police arrested TRS MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother Krishna and his followers for allegedly assaulting C Anitha when she had gone to Sarasala village along with her staff and police for plantation on a land under a compensatory afforestation scheme for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Video footage of the attack showed Anitha climbing onto a tractor to escape from the attack by bamboo stick-wielding people.