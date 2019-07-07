Telangana woman forest officer C Anitha gets armed security

Published: July 7, 2019 9:57:23 PM

Video footage of the attack showed Anitha climbing onto a tractor to escape from the attack by bamboo stick-wielding people.

C Anitha, the forest office who was allegedly assaulted by Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Koneru Kannappa’s brother Krishna Rao and his supporters (PTI Photo)C Anitha, the forest office who was allegedly assaulted by Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Koneru Kannappa’s brother Krishna Rao and his supporters (PTI Photo/ File)

A woman Forest Range Officer, who was attacked by some people allegedly led by the brother of a ruling TRS member in KB Asifabad district over a land issue recently, has been extended armed security, police said Sunday.

“As a precautionary measure, and after assessing the situation, and in view of threat perception, one gunman security has been given to the woman FRO, while 2+2 security has been extended to the forest divisional officer, a senior police official told PTI.

On June 30, the police arrested TRS MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother Krishna and his followers for allegedly assaulting C Anitha when she had gone to Sarasala village along with her staff and police for plantation on a land under a compensatory afforestation scheme for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Video footage of the attack showed Anitha climbing onto a tractor to escape from the attack by bamboo stick-wielding people.

