Telangana transfers 11 IAS officers – Reshuffle saw 10 districts get new collectors

The Telangana Government today reshuffled 11 district collectors. The reshuffle saw 10 districts get new collectors M Raghunandan Rao, Collector of Ranga Reddy District, was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Hyderabad District, while Yogita Rana,the Hyderabad Collector, was posted as Director, Public Health and Family Welfare.

Lokesh Kumar, Collector and District Magistrate, Khammam, was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Ranga Reddy, a release said.

Similarly P Venkata Rami Reddy, Collector and District Magistrate, Siddipet, was transferred as Collector and District Magistrate, Rajanna-Sircilla District.