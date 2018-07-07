Telangana to plant 100 crore saplings from next year

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today instructed officials concerned to take measures to plant 100 crore saplings from next year. According to an official release, the officials were asked to prepare an action plan to achieve the goal.

“To meet the demand for saplings on this large-scale, the chief minister suggested that nurseries are to be developed both in rural and urban areas,” it said. The chief minister said in addition to rejuvenation of forests and development of social forestry, importance should be to be given to fruit bearing trees, it said.

Rao held a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan this afternoon on the ‘Telangana ku Haritha haram’ (Green Garland for Telangana) mission. Forest cover is just 12 per cent in the state and the tree planting scheme shall aim at increasing forest coverage to at least 33 per cent, the release added.