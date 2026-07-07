Telangana is mulling a major tourism boost in and around Hyderabad — with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlining plans for eco-parks, heritage bridges, and spiritual tourism centres on Monday. Officials have been directed to prepare an action plan for developing eco-tourism in the Core Urban Region that includes the capital city. Reddy also reviewed preparations for the Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held in December and directed officials to constitute committees to ensure coordination among various departments for the event.

According to an official release, Reddy chaired a review meeting of the tourism department on Monday and instructed officials to begin work on a wide array of projects. The Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held in December. Officials have been directed to form committees and ensure coordination among various departments for the event.

Tourism in focus

The Revanth Reddy government has moved to position Telangana as a major global destination under its Tourism Policy 2025-2030 initiative. The administration had proposed an allocation of Rs 1,224 crore for the tourism sector in the 2026-27 Budget.

Many of these tourism-linked development projects were in focus as Reddy met with officials on Monday. Detailed costs and a financial breakdown of each project will only become available once the proposals are submitted and approved by the state government.

Officials asked to prepare a plan to develop Taramati Baradari cultural complex near Golconda fort and the Durgam Cheruru lake into major tourist destinations with modern facilities.

Proposals discussed for the modernisation of the Manjira and Dilkusha guest houses.

Vikarabad to be developed under the Tourism Hub Development Scheme.

Veerabhadra Swamy Temple to be developed as a spiritual tourism centre. Officials have been asked to constitute a committee for the temple on the lines of the Yadagirigutta Devasthanam Trust Board.

Reddy reviewed the status of the Puranapul heritage bridge and directed officials to develop the surrounding area into a tourist destination by creating facilities for visitors. He also suggested diverting traffic, if required, to facilitate tourist access to the bridge.

Review of forest lands falling within the CURE limits. The Forest and Tourism departments have been directed to jointly develop eco-tourism projects.

Officials instructed to develop eco-parks within the city on the lines of the Gurramguda Eco Park

Forest lands in Future City to be developed to international standards.

The CM called for the appointment of a special officer to expedite urban forest projects.

According to reports from early May, the state government has also sanctioned Rs150 crore for infrastructure development in Future City. This included widening and strengthening of roads, construction of culverts, rejuvenation of water bodies, and development of allied infrastructure across the FCDA limits An additional sum of Rs 247 crore was allocated for infrastructure works along the Musi river.

Telangana prepares for Global Investment Summit

The southern state is also preparing for the second edition of its Global Investment Summit in December. Reddy initiated the countdown on Monday as he directed various departments to begin working extensively on the project.

The first ever Telangana Rising Global Summit was held at the Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9 last year. It attracted assurances of Rs 5.75 lakh crore investment commitments — with the state signing more than 50 memorandums of understanding with interested global majors during the event. It was attended by multiple eminent personalities as well as global organisations such as the World Health Organization, World Bank, ADB, and UNICEF. The state also released its Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document and outlined plans to create a 3-trillion-dollar economy by that year.

“We want to become a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034, and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047. Our strategy is to make Telangana India’s first and only state to be divided into three clear zones: for services, manufacturing, and agriculture,” Reddy had reiterated during the opening ceremony.