Telangana: Six coaches of Godavari Express derail, no one injured

Six coaches of the Godavari Express derailed near here on Wednesday morning, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said. No one was injured in the incident, the officials added. The train was proceeding to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

In view of derailment of 12727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari Express between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar stations in Secunderabad division, seven passenger trains were cancelled while 14 were partially cancelled and one train was diverted, a release from SCR said.

Six coaches derailed. There are no casualties/ injuries, it said. Passengers were being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches, the release added.

The cancelled trains for February 15 are: Train No 07791 Kacheguda-Nadikude, 07792 Nadikude – Kacheguda, 07462 Secunderabad – Warangal, 07463 Warangal – Hyderabad, 12706 Secunderabad – Guntur, 12705 Guntur – Secunderabad and 17645 Secunderabad – Repalle, the SCR release said.Also, 14 trains were partially cancelled.