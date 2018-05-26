​​​
  3. Telangana Shocker! 10 dead, 20 hurt in multiple vehicle collision

Telangana Shocker! 10 dead, 20 hurt in multiple vehicle collision

Expressing grief, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao directed the authorities concerned to ensure good medical care to the injured.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: May 26, 2018 10:07 PM
telangana, road accident, multiple vehicle collision, road accident death toll Ten people, including three women and as many children, were killed on the spot and 20 others injuredin a road accident in Siddipet district of Telangana this evening, police said.

Ten people, including three women and as many children, were killed on the spot and 20 others injuredin a road accident in Siddipet district of Telangana this evening, police said. A government bus went out of control and collided with a lorry and a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) coming in the opposite direction, they said.

Under the impact of the collision, seven occupants of the MUV and three passengers on the bus died and 20 others were injured, police said, adding that all of them have been hospitalised. Expressing grief, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao directed the authorities concerned to ensure good medical care to the injured.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top