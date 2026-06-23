ABVP calls for statewide bandh: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called a statewide school bandh in Telangana on June 23 triggering widespread disruption across Hyderabad and other parts of the state. The student organisation says the shutdown is meant to pressure the government over a series of education-related issues, including private school fee hikes, school rationalisation, delays in uniform distribution and teacher vacancies.

Why ‘Telangana school bandh’ was called?

ABVP says one of its main demands is a strict law to regulate fees charged by private and corporate schools, alleging that institutions are increasing charges without proper checks and imposing a heavy financial burden on parents. The organisation is also pressing for proper implementation of the 25 per cent reservation for students from economically weaker sections in private schools.

The student body has opposed the state’s proposed school rationalisation policy, claiming it could lead to the closure of nearly 23,000 government schools across Telangana. ABVP State Secretary Macharla Rambabu accused the government of neglecting public education and favouring private institutions, while also criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who holds the education portfolio.

What are the key demands?

ABVP has also raised concerns over delays in the distribution of school uniforms, saying many students have still not received them even though the academic year has already begun. The organisation has demanded immediate recruitment to fill vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in government schools, including Mandal Education Officers and District Education Officers.

It has further called for better infrastructure in residential Gurukul schools, including permanent buildings, and stronger monitoring of the mid-day meal scheme to prevent food poisoning incidents and improve the quality of meals served to students. The protest, ABVP says, is aimed at pushing the government to act on long-standing issues in both government and private education.

What is open and closed in Telangana on June 23?

Several private and corporate schools in Hyderabad had already declared a holiday in anticipation of possible protests and disruptions. However, there has been no uniform official announcement from the state government on school operations, and decisions are expected to vary by local authority and individual school management.

Parents have been advised to stay in touch with their children’s schools for updates on whether institutions will remain open or closed on June 23. In many areas, especially where bandh-related disruption is expected, schools are likely to remain shut, while some may function depending on local conditions and management decisions.

The bandh has once again drawn attention to wider concerns around school fees, compulsory purchases linked to uniforms, and the regulation of private education in Telangana. ABVP says its protest is intended to force greater transparency in admissions, academics and fee structures, and to curb what it describes as arbitrary fee hikes in the state’s private education sector.

The government’s response, and the level of participation in the bandh, will determine how deeply the shutdown affects schools across Telangana today.