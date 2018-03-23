Telangana Rajya Sabha Election 2018 Result: TRS candidates B Prakash, B Lingaiah Yadav and J Santosh Kumar elected

The nominee of the main opposition Congress, P Balaram, lost the election. Prakash, Yadav and Santosh Kumar got 33, 32 and 32 votes respectively. (PTI)

TRS candidates B Prakash, B Lingaiah Yadav and J Santosh Kumar were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana in the election held to fill three vacancies from the state. The nominee of the main opposition Congress, P Balaram, lost the election. Prakash, Yadav and Santosh Kumar got 33, 32 and 32 votes respectively. Balaram obtained 10 votes, official sources said tonight. In the 119-member house, 117 were eligible voters as two Congress MLAs were expelled from the house recently.

BJP (5 MLAs), TDP (3) and CPI-M (1) abstained from voting. Thus the total number of votes was 108. One vote was declared invalid as the MLA, who is an independent, showed his vote to the Congress agent, the coursesaid.

Congress, whose strength was 17, alleged that seven of its MLAs voted for TRS. The MLAs had allegedly switched loyalty to TRS earlier. Alleging that the MLAs had violated its whip, Congress has complained to election commission about the matter. AIMIM (seven MLAs) supported the TRS.