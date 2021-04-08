Telangana: Private school teachers to get Rs 2000, 25kg free rice from govt

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to release Rs 2,000 financial aid and 25kg rice free of cost to teachers and other staff of recognised private educational institutions in the State as they are facing problems following shutting down of schools due to COVID-19.
Quoting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, an official release said beneficiaries need to apply to the district collector concerned with their bank account details and other relevant information for the assistance.
Orders for the implementation of the required guidelines and action plan will be issued. The decision was taken on a humanitarian consideration and it would help 1.50 lakh teachers and staff working in the recognised private educational institutions in the state, the release said.
