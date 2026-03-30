The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Centre “to take initiative to stop the war” in West Asia.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who moved the resolution, said the ongoing war is having adverse effects not only on West Asia but the entire world, leading to thousands of deaths.

About 90 lakh Indians belonging to Telangana and other states are living in the region, and the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG is hit due to the impact of the war, he said.

The negative impact on fuel supply is causing price rise and loss of livelihoods, he said.

“If war continues unchecked, it could even lead to a Third World War, posing a serious threat to the survival of humanity. Considering these extremely dangerous consequences, this House urges the Government of India to take the initiative to stop the war and to work towards establishing global peace,” he said.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar announced the passing of the resolution.