  3. Telangana Panchayat Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Polling to end at 1 pm

Telangana Panchayat Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Polling to end at 1 pm

By: | Updated:Jan 25, 2019 12:12 pm

Telangana Gram Panchayat Election 2019 Live Updates: Polling in the second phase will at 1 pm. Soon after, the counting of votes will start. In the first phase, TRS had won 2,629 of the 3,701 gram panchayat seats.

Telangana panchayat election resultTelangana panchayat elections LIVE Updates: Polling for second phase underway amid tight security

Gram Panchayat Election in Telangana LIVE Updates: Polling is currently underway in the second phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana amid tight security. This is the first ever polls for panchayats in Telangana after the carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 1 pm. Counting of votes will be taken up from 2 pm.

A total of 4,135 panchayats were scheduled to go the polls in the second phase but the election was declared unanimous in 788 panchayats. Election to another five was cancelled due to other reasons.

The panchayat elections are being held in three phases in the state.

Telangana panchayat election result LIVE Updates: Polling underway amid tight security in second phase

12:08 (IST)25 Jan 2019
Telangana panchayat elections results: TRS wins in first phase

The TRS of K Chandrasekhar had won in the first phase that was held on January 21. It had won 2,629 of the 3,701 gram panchayat seats. The second phase results will be declared today evening. Counting will start at 2 pm immediately after the polling ends at 1 pm. The third phase of panchayat elections will be held on January 30.

11:56 (IST)25 Jan 2019
Telangana panchayat election live updates: Parties back candidates

Though the elections are held without any involvement of political parties and party symbols, all major political parties have thrown their weight behind theirsympathisers concerned.

11:41 (IST)25 Jan 2019
Telangana panchayat election live updates: TRS MP says 90% candidates with TRS

TRS MP Vinod Kumar told PTI earlier that the elections were held without any political party symbols and it was not proper to comment on the political affiliations of the wining candidates. He had said that 90 per cent of the winning candidates in the phase one worked for our party during the recently concluded Assembly polls and "I believe they are going to work with us in future also.”

11:24 (IST)25 Jan 2019
Telangana panchayat election results LIVE Updates: Over 50,000 security personnel deployed

Telangana Additional DG (Law and Order) Jitender informed that about 50,000 security personnel are being deployed for overseeing security arrangements during the poll process. The polling began at 7 am amid tight security and conclude at 1 pm. In the first phase as well, over 55,000 police personnel were deployed for smooth conduct of polling. Counting will begin at 2 pm.

11:08 (IST)25 Jan 2019
Telangana panchayat election results LIVE Updates: Elections held without involvement of political parties, symbols

The elections are held without any involvement of political parties and party symbols. However, all major political parties have thrown their weight behind their sympathisers concerned. The first phase was held on January 21 andthird phase of the polls will be held on January 30.

11:06 (IST)25 Jan 2019
Telangana panchayat election results LIVE Updates: Nearly 80,000 candidates in fray

An official communication from the State Election Commission said that as many as 10,668 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in 3,342 panchayats while 63,480 candidates are in the fray for 26,191 wards. 10,317 wards have been elected unanimously and polls for 94 wards will not be conducted for various reasons.

10:59 (IST)25 Jan 2019
Telangana panchayat election LIVE Updates: Polling underway amid tight security

Polling began at 7 am in the second phase amid tight security. The polling will conclude at 1 pm. Counting of the votes will be taken up at 2 pm and the results are likely to be out by the evening. This is the first panchayat poll in the state after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

In the first phase held on January 21, the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao won 2,629 of the 3,701 gram panchayat seats. The Congress won 920 seats, TDP of Chandranbabu Naidu and BJP bagged 31 and 67 seats, respectively. The CPI won 16 seats. The third phase of the panchayat elections will be held on 30. The first phase had recorded a total of 85% turnout. This is the first ever polls for panchyats in the state which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.
