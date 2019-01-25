Telangana Panchayat Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Polling to end at 1 pm

Telangana panchayat elections LIVE Updates: Polling for second phase underway amid tight security

Gram Panchayat Election in Telangana LIVE Updates: Polling is currently underway in the second phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana amid tight security. This is the first ever polls for panchayats in Telangana after the carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 1 pm. Counting of votes will be taken up from 2 pm.

A total of 4,135 panchayats were scheduled to go the polls in the second phase but the election was declared unanimous in 788 panchayats. Election to another five was cancelled due to other reasons.

The panchayat elections are being held in three phases in the state.