Telangana panchayat elections 2019: TRS sweeps first phase; polling for second, third phases on Jan 25 and 30

Telangana panchayat election result 2019: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao has has swept the first phase of panchayat polls in the state. According to multiple media reports, the TRS won 2,629 of the 3,701 gram panchayat seats where polling was held on Monday. While the Congress won 920 seats, the TDP of Chandranbabu Naidu and BJP bagged 31 and 67 seats, respectively. The CPI won 16 seats.

The second and third phase of the panchayat elections will be held on January 25 and 30, respectively.

In the first phase held on Monday, a total of 85% turnout was recorded. As many as 41.56 lakh people had exercised their franchise in the first phase. The polling began at 7 am and concluded at 1 pm. Counting was taken up immediately after the polling.

According to a PTI report, though 4,479 panchayats were scheduled to go to polls on Monday, the election was declared in 769 panchayats. Election to other nine panchayats were cancelled due to several reasons. As many as 12,202 candidates were in the fray for sarpanch posts in 3,701 panchayats where as 70,094 candidates were in the fray for 28,974 wards.

In the first phase, around 55,000 police personnel were deployed for smooth conduct of polling. The second and third phases of the polls will be held on January 25 and 30.

The elections are held without any involvement of political parties and party symbols, all major political parties have thrown their weight behind their sympathisers concerned.

TRS MP Vinod Kumar told PTI that the elections were held without any political party symbols and it was not proper to comment on the political affiliations of the wining candidates. “But I can say 90 per cent of the winning candidates worked for our party during the recently concluded Assembly polls and I believe they are going to work with us in future also,” he claimed.

This is the first ever polls for panchyats in the state which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.