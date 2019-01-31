Telangana panchayat elections 2019 results: K Chandrashekar Rao continues winning form as TRS bags over 60% of villages

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of K Chandrashekar Rao has won the third and final phase of the panchayat election in the state. The TRS won around 60% villages leaving only 20% villages to the main opposition Congress in the three-phase panchayat election. Others including BJP, TDP and the Left shared the remaining villages.

According to a senior State Election Commission official, as many as 12,202 candidates were in the fray for sarpanch posts in 3,701 panchayats while 70,094 candidates were in the fray for 28,976 wards.

The TRS’ victory comes a month after it won the assembly elections. The recent outcome proved critics wrong that TRS’ cadre base was weak in the rural areas of the state that was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Also, this was the first polls held for the panchayats in the country’s youngest state.

In the third phase held on Wednesday, over 88% polling was recorded. The highest polling percentage was recorded in Yadadri-Bhongir district at 94.99%. The lowest turnout was 77.70% in Jagtial district.

Nearly 40 lakh people exercised their franchise against 45.24 lakh eligible voters in the third phase. A total of 4,116 panchayats went to the polls in the third phase. The election was declared unanimous in 577 and cancelled in another 10 due to other reasons.

TRS MP and daughter of CM KCR claimed that 80% of the candidates supported by the ruling party had won in the polls.

“Sarpanch elections were held in three phases. If you observe the results, over 80 per cent of the total candidates won are supporters of TRS. By default there were some wins for supporters of other parties. People have elected candidates (in huge numbers) owing to the trust they have on the Chief Minister,” she told PTI.

The first and second phases were held on January 21 and 25, respectively. The two phases had recorded a turnout of of over 85%.

The Gram Panchayat elections proved that the network of TRS was very strong in rural areas and the rural folk were with the party after the introduction of

State-run scheme like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Asara pensions and other schemes proved to be crucial in garnering people support in favour of the TRS.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad has issued a notification stating that the first meeting of the Gram Panchayats will be held on February 2.