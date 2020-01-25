Telangana municipal elections 2020 results: TRS wins big! KCR’s party bags all 9 corporations, 100 plus municipalities

KT Rama Rao, who is also the working president of the party, had led a spirited campaign for the TRS. (AP)

Telangana municipal elections 2020 results: K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday scored a massive win in the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls held on Wednesday. The TRS won over 100 municipalities out of 120 and all nine out of nine municipal corporations. The opposition parties such as the Congress, BJP and AIMIM managed to win some wards but could not put up a fight against the ruling TRS.

Reacting to the results, KT Rama Rao, cabinet minister and son of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, called it a ‘thumping victory’ which was no ‘mean feat’. “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in Sri KCR Garu’s leadership again & giving us a thumping victory in Municipal elections. Winning more than 100 plus municipalities out of 120 and all 9 out of 9 municipal corporations is no mean feat,” the IT Minister said.

KCR’s daughter and former MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla also commented on the victory and said: “A big Thank You to the people of Telangana for an amazing result in the municipal polls. Congratulations to all the victorious candidates and best wishes to each and every TRS party supporter who worked hard for these elections. Jai Telangana!! Jai TRS!! Jai KCR!!”

According to reports, the elections were held for 2,971 wards after councilors to 80 wards and corporators had been elected unopposed. KT Rama Rao, who is also the working president of the party, had led a spirited campaign for the TRS. With this result, the ruling party has succeeded in maintaining its impressive records in the local body polls. Last year, KCR’s party had won all the 32 Zilla Parishads in the rural local body elections. The TRS has performed pretty well in assembly and as well as Lok Sabha polls held in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

In 2018, the TRS won 88 of 119 seats, well above the majority mark. A year later, KCR won 9 of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. However, it got three seats less than what it had got in 2014.