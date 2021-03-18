Telangana MLC Election results LIVE: Counting of votes underway, former PM Narasimha Rao’s daughter leading in Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat

Telangana MLC Election 2021

Telangana MLC polls results Live News: The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao’s daughter S Vani Devi is ahead of her nearest BJP rival N Ramachander Rao after the completion of first round of counting of votes. The counting of votes in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates’ constituencies is currently underway. TRS nominee from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency Vani Devi is leading by 1,054 votes after the completion of the first round of counting. Vani Devi has got 17,439 first preference votes while Ramachander Rao, who is the sitting MLC from the seat, has secured 16,385 votes.

Counting of votes is also underway at Nalgonda in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency. The final result is expected by today evening as big-sized ballot papers and jumbo ballot boxes were used for polling in view of the large number of candidates in fray. The counting process is taking time as the voters exercised their franchise in a preferential method. Polling for the two Graduates’ constituencies was held on March 14.