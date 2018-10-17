Telangana: KCR lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu, accuses Andhra CM of creating rift between people of both states

KCR called on the people of Andhra to claim themselves as Telanganites, and not as Andhra people. (File)

Amid soaring political temperatures in the poll-bound Telangana, caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lashed out at his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a ‘udumu’ (monitor lizard).

KCR’s tirade against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu didn’t stop there. He further accused Naidu of creating a rift between the people from Telangana and from Andhra Pradesh who are now settled in Telangana.

The attack from KCR came shortly after he announced partial manifesto of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the upcoming Assembly polls, The News Minute reported.

Reiterating his passionate but political appeal, he called on the people of Andhra to claim themselves as Telanganites, and not as Andhra people.

Claiming the two groups of people have been living like brothers, KCR questioned if there was any problem in the four years of his regime between the two groups before Chandrababu Naidu came there. KCR was addressing a press conference at TRS headquarters.

When asked to respond to a question about his recent attack on Andhra settlers during a poll campaign rally, KCR quickly responded that he was not referring to the Andhra settlers in Telangana and such people belonged to Telangana.

He also tried to quell fears in the minds of Andhra people in Telangana, adding that Naidu and TDP leaders were spreading panic that if TRS came to power, it would drive out Andhra people from Telangana, according to The News Minute.

Launching a scathing attack on Naidu, KCR alleged that the Andhra CM did not implement poll promises in Andhra. Chandrababu Naidu is a ‘shani’ (bane) to the people of Andhra, he asserted.

According to The News Minute report, he further said that while Congress and TDP were busy in calculations and claiming to post a victory on 70 or 80 seats, the TRS was eyeing more than 100 seats in the 119 member state Assembly.

TRS president also hit out at the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said he was the one who dissolved the Cabinet and went for early elections, adding that there was no reason he would be afraid of the Congress chief. He also vowed to expose alleged corruption of the Congress members and said if given a term, he would not leave anyone involved in corruption.