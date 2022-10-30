Telangana govt withdraws general consent given to CBI, prior consent to be taken now on case-to-case basis

The Telangana Government has withdrawn general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state, news agency PTI reported. This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments by a writ petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which sought a CBI probe into the TRS MLAs ‘bribery’ claims.

Three accused namely K Nanda Kumar, Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, and D Simhayaji who allegedly tried to “poach” four TRS legislators, were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday.

The government’s Home (Special) Department had issued an order-G.O.Ms.No.51 on August 30 withdrawing all previous general consents issued by it under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the AAG informed the court.

“On the other hand, the learned Additional Advocate General submitted that the petitioner does not have locus standi to file this writ petition. G.O.Ms.No.51, Home (Special) Department, dated 30.08.2022 was issued by the Government of Telangana withdrawing all previous general consents issued by the State Government under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (for short ‘the Act’),” the High Court said in its order, as quoted by PTI.

In an order by Ravi Gupta, principal secretary to the the Telangana government, read that prior consent of the state government shall be required to be taken on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences, under Section 3 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 by the Delhi Special Police Establishment, in Telangana, news agency ANI reported.