Telangana: Governor alleges ‘discrimination, humiliation’ by KCR govt

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday came down hard against the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government in the state, alleging that the Governor’s office has been “humiliated” and discriminated against by the state government.

Addressing a gathering to mark the “Beginning of Fourth Year in the Service of People of Telangana” at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that she was disheartened by the fact that the Governor was not allowed to hoist the Tricolour at the official Independence Day event held in the state.

“History will remember how a woman Governor was discriminated (against). I was denied the Governor’s Address and the hoisting of the flag. Even now wherever I go protocol isn’t followed. Office should be respected,” she said.

Taking on KCR over his absence at a recent zonal meeting of chief ministers chaired by Home minister Amit Shah, the Governor asked why the Telangana CM chose to skip the meeting.

“I attended it (the meeting) as a Lt. Governor of Puducherry and in that meeting, 75 per cent of the issues were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All the Chief Ministers were there then why didn’t the Chief Minister (KCR) attend it? When the Union Home Minister is there to solve the problem then what is the problem with you (KCR)?” Soundararajan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Governor also rued the condition of the government hospitals in the state and said that even a director of a government hospital is getting admitted to a private hospital. “Politicians are getting admitted to private hospitals. If they are performing their work and if every public representative is reachable then why are people coming to me with their concerns?” she further asked.

The Governor further alleged that she has noticed during her visits to districts that SPs and Collectors were not following protocol. I” don’t know from whom they are taking instructions and not coming. I don’t care if they don’t come,” she said.

The Governor said that she has pointed to certain problems and informed the government, but she has not been informed if those problems are being taken up by the government at all.

“They tell Governor can’t go here and there, but there are no boundaries for a Governor. My intention is only to help the people and everything is for the people’s service,” she said.

Taking strong exception to KCR’s absence at the meeting, Soundararajan said if a top elected representative is not attending a programme organised by the Governor, her office should be duly informed and proper protocol must be followed. “These things will be written in the history of Telangana.”