Telangana government to unveil an exclusive policy for promoting electric vehicles in the state

The Telangana government will unveil an exclusive policy tomorrow for promoting electric vehicles in the state, a senior official said. “There will be several incentives for vehicle manufacturers,and also sops for setting up charging stations and other infrastructure. The policy has been prepared in consultations with the industry players and most of those expectations have been included in the policy,” the official said today. Mahindra & Mahindra managing director, Pawan Goenka will be unveiling the policy in the presence of Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao and other industry leaders, the official added.

The policy has three components. One is for manufacturers. The second component in the draft policy is about the support for users who want to shift to electric vehicles from regular vehicle and the third component is about infrastructure, Telangana Principal Secretary-IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan had said earlier.