Telangana government to look into inclusion of nomadic communities in backward classes list

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today said the state government would examine the issue of including 30 nomadic communities in the backward classes list. State Backward Classes (BC) Commission member Juluru Gowri Shankar brought to the notice of Rao regarding inclusion of 30 nomadic communities in the backward classes list, and he responded positively on the matter, a release from the chief minister’s office said.

He entrusted the responsibility of looking into the issue to MP K Keshava Rao and the Chief Secretary, it said. The BC Commission would interact with the Chief Secretary after the study is over to take a final decision on the issue, it said. Rao today released a Telugu book titled “BC Castes and Nomads” authored by Gowri Shankar, the release added. Separately, Rao held a meeting with ministers and officials on linking chain of tanks with canal water of major and medium irrigation projects.

The chief minister instructed officials of the irrigation departmentto ensure that every drop of water without any wastage is diverted towards the tanks in the state, a release from his office said. “The chief minister suggested that an appropriate strategy be evolved to fill the chain of tanks through the waters flowing from the canals of major and medium irrigation projects, rain water and the regenerated water,” it said.