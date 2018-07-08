Telangana government plans Rs 45,000 cr development works in Hyderabad

The Telangana government will spend Rs 55,000 crore on development programmes in Hyderabad and other cities and towns in the state over next three years, announced Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday.

The government plans to spend Rs 45,000 crore on Hyderabad alone at the rate of Rs 15,000 crore per annum. The remaining funds will be spent in other corporations.

At a review meeting on development programmes and infrastructure facilities in towns and cities, the Chief Minister said that every effort will be made to develop Hyderabad as a real global city.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, asked officials to take up “focussing on urban Telangana” programme in a mission mode. He directed them to prepare an action plan for taking up of development works.

“Special focus and attention is required to develop corporations in the state continuously during the next three years. Roadways, parks, tanks, drainage canals etc are to be developed tremendously,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office quoted him as saying. He emphasised that there is no dearth of funds for development works.

KCR said that the development of towns and cities should be planned process. He asked officials to deal firmly with illegal layouts and do away with their regularisation. “It shall be made mandatory to have a provision for every layout for green cover. Efforts are to be made to keep the tanks clean.”

KCR said that Gandipet and Himayatsagar reservoirs and Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad will be filled with water from Godavari river.