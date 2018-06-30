Telangana: Gattu irrigation project to cover 33,000 acres, says CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the Gattu irrigation project would cover an area of 33,000 acres in the Gadwal constituency.

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the Gattu irrigation project would cover an area of 33,000 acres in the Gadwal constituency. The Chief Minister, who laid the foundation stone for the project at Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday, said the project would help provide irrigated water for districts which are short of rain water. Gattu, Dharur, Koti Reddy mandals falling under Gadwal constituency covering 33000 acres will be benefitted, and 41 tanks will be filled under the scheme, he added. Rao also noted that the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 553.98 crores, needs to be completed at rapid speed to bring respite to distressed families here. The Gattu irrigation project was announced during the tenure of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

However, no work had begun and no funds were allocated towards the same. In September 2012, then-chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy announced that from Ryalapadu, water will be lifted and Gattu mandal tanks will be filled. Despite this announcement, no permissions were granted for the project for a span of nearly two years. After the formation of Telangana state, Rao conducted a meeting with retired engineers, while Minister Harish Rao physically visited Gattu, Dharur, Koti Reddy mandals and spoke to the people, thus reinstating the project in the region. On a related note, Rao laid the foundation stone on Friday in the presence of ministers T.Harish Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, C.Lakshma Reddy, public representatives from the district and other officials.