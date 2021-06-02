Telangana Formation Day: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greet people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said it is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people.

Telangana Formation Day: India’s youngest state Telangana is celebrating its seventh formation day today. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014. On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders extended their wishes to the people of the state. President Kovind wished a bright future to the people of the state. “Greetings to all especially to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. I wish Telangana continues to expand its traditional, modern & futuristic industries. It has fulfilled the national objective of providing water to every home. Wishing a bright future for the people of the state,” said the President in his message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Telangana on the state’s formation day and said it is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people. “Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana,” he said.

Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2021

Greeting people on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Telangana is home to age-old traditions and is known for its rich history, diverse cultural heritage and architectural grandeur. “The state and its able people have contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and the wellbeing of its people,” Naidu said.

The Congress party, which headed the UPA government at the time of Telangana’s formation, also wished the people of the state. “We wish the people of Telangana, the youngest Indian state, a happy formation day!” it said.

We wish the people of Telangana, the youngest Indian state, a happy formation day!#TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/o83fy97wvC — Congress (@INCIndia) June 2, 2021

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s office paid homage to the martyrs of its statehood movement.