Telangana elections result: Women representation dips to 5 per cent in 119-member assembly

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 10:41 AM

The representation of women in the 119-member Telangana Assembly has dropped to 5 per cent against the 7.5 per cent in the dissolved House.

Telangana elections result, Telangana elections, Telangana assembly election, Telangana, KCR, TRS, Telangana female voting, telangana female votersThe TRS, which came under criticism for not giving representation to women in the previous cabinet, had fielded only four women candidates.

Only six women have made it to the Assembly in the elections held on December 7. There were nine members in the previous Assembly.

Three women candidates each of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress were elected this time. Three of them come from tribal communities.

Padma Devender Reddy, who was Deputy Speaker in the dissolved House, has been re-elected. Rekha Naik, a tribal and G. Sunitha Reddy also retained their seats.

The Congress party’s D. Anasuya defeated Minister Azmeera Chandulal from Mulug constituency (reserved for Scheduled Tribe). B. Haripriya was elected from Yellandu. Former Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Sabitha Indra Reddy was also elected.

Read: Telangana election results: KCR sweeps state, TRS registers landslide win with 46.9% votes

Congress had fielded 11 women candidates and eight of them including former Ministers J. Geetha Reddy, D.K. Aruna, Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Konda Surekha were defeated.

Telugu Desam Party founder N.T. Rama Rao’s granddaughter N. Suhasini was also defeated.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
