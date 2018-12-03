Telangana elections: PM Modi, KCR, Owaisi are one, don’t be fooled by them, Rahul Gandhi tells people

By: | Updated: December 3, 2018 3:03 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were "one" and urged the people of Telangana to not be "fooled by them".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were “one” and urged the people of Telangana to not be “fooled by them”. He also claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP’s “B team” and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao “operates” as Prime Minister Modi’s “Telangana Rubber Stamp”.

“Owaisi’s, AIMIM is the BJP’s ‘C’ team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/KCR vote,” Gandhi tweeted. “Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!” he said.

Earlier, in an another tweet, he said Telangana was “born of idealism and great dreams”, but four years of “TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance and corruption” has made the people cynical.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana elections: PM Modi, KCR, Owaisi are one, don’t be fooled by them, Rahul Gandhi tells people
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition