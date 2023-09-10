Telangana Elections 2023: Congress constitutes poll panels, Damodar Raja Narasimha to head election management

Telangana Elections: Just months to the Telangana Assembly elections, the Congress on Saturday constituted several panels for the upcoming polls. Former deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Damodar Raja Narasimha has been appointed as chairman of the election management committee, while Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been appointed as chairman of the manifesto committee in the poll-bound state.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief, the Congress Legislature Party leader, its floor leader in the council, state heads of frontal organisations, Indian National Trade Union Congress and SC, ST, OBC and minority departments will be ex-officio members of the panel.

“The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the committees for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana with immediate effect,” the party said in a communication, where the Congress is looking to wrest control from the ruling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Raja Narasimha-led election management panel will include Vamshi Chand Reddy, E Komraiah, Gnyaneshwar Mudiraj, Namidla Srinivas, Jaganlal Naik, Suprabhat Rao, Bharat Chavhan and Fakruddin.

The Sridhar Babu-led manifesto committee will include Gaddam Prasad as vice-chairman and 22 other members.

Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of following committees for ensuing Assembly Elections in Telangana – 2023, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/EAt09UH1Av — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) September 9, 2023

These 22 members include Raja Narsimha, Poonala Lakshmaih, Balram Naik, R Damodhar Reddy, G Chinna Reddy, Sambhani Chandrasekhar, Potla Nageswara Rao, M Ramesh Mudiraj, Obaidullah Kotwal, Taher Bin Hamdan, Yerra Sekhar, G Nagaiah, Gandrath Sujata, Ravali Reddy, K Venkata Swamy, Marri Adithya Reddy, Janaiah, Deepak John, Medipally Satyam, Chanda Lingaiah, Movva Vijay Babu and Chamala Srinivas.

Also Read Telangana Election 2023: How to register as voter for upcoming polls – Step-by-step guide

The programme implementation committee will be chaired by Balram Naik and have 10 members.

The publicity committee, chaired by Shabbir Ali with E Anil Kumar as vice-chairman, will include another 10 members.

The Congress also constituted a charge sheet committee, to be chaired by Sampath Kumar, with Ramulu Naik as vice-chairman.

Jetti Kusum Kumar has been appointed as chairman and Madan Mohan Rao as vice-chairman of the communications committee. Poonnam Prabhakar will be chairman and Pavan Malladi convener of the training committee.

The strategy committee will be headed by Premsagar Rao and have 12 more members.