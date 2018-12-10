Telangana election results: TRS snubs BJP’s outreach after party signals alliance with KCR

With exit polls predicting another term for TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana, the BJP has said that it is open to joining ranks with any party except the Congress and AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi. Speaking to news agency ANI, state BJP chief K Laxman said that without BJP, there can’t be a government in Telangana this time.

“In case people have not given a clear mandate we’ll be a part of government. We’ll not support Congress or AIMIM, but other options are open. The decision will be taken in consultation with our high command,” he said. “We will definitely be in power,” Laxman added quickly.

Meanwhile, TRS spokesperson Bhanu Prasad said that KCR will become the Chief Minister of Telangana again, adding that his party will get a clear-cut majority in 119-member House.

“We don’t need any alliance, we will form the government on our own. We are confident that we will win enough seats,” he said.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that the TRS will retain power. He said that

“TRS is going to form the government in Telangana on their own strength, all the speculations which are being raised are baseless. We should wait for the result. I don’t want to comment on the Congress welcoming AIMIM to Praja Kutami (Praja Kutami comprises Congress, TDP, Telangana Jan Samithi (TJS) and CPI),” he said.

Almost all exit polls have predicted another term for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi under KCR’s leadership. The TRS has the backing of AIMIM which is in fray from 7 seats. Opinion polls have said that the TRS is expected to get around 70 seats against 35 of the Congress-led alliance. The BJP could win anywhere between 5-7 seats as per predictions.

Elections in Telangana were held on December 7 in a single phase across all 119 seats. The counting of votes will be done on December 11 along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. Telangana was scheduled to go to polls along with general elections early next year but KCR had in September dissolved the Assembly, forcing the Election Commission to announce elections in the state.