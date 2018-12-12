Telangana election results: KCR sweeps state, TRS registers landslide win with 46.9% votes

KCR sweeps state, TRS registers landslide win with 46.9% votes

A huge swing of votes in its favour helped Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to score landslide victory in Telangana Assembly elections, according to poll officials.

The regional party on Tuesday polled about 46.9 per cent votes winning 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly. It garnered a little over 97 lakh votes.

The Congress-led four party People’s Front polled 32.8 per cent votes (67.95 lakh) but finished with just 21 seats.

Congress party’s vote share was 28.4 per cent (58.83 lakh) winning 19 seats while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 3.5 per cent votes (7.25 lakh) with two seats. The Congress had contested 94 seats and TDP 13.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), which drew a blank, got only 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent votes respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested all seats on its own and got only one seat, polled 7 per cent votes (14.50 lakh).

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won seven out of eight seats it contested in Hyderabad, polled 2.7 per cent votes (5.61 lakh).

Among other parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) polled 2.1 per cent, Bahujan Left Front 0.7 per cent, Forward Block 0.8 per cent, Communist Party of India-Marxist 0.4 per cent and Independents 3.3 per cent.

Forward Block bagged one seat while one Independent was also elected.

According to Election Commission, 1.1 per cent voters (2.24 lakh) exercised the NOTA (None Of The Above) option.

Out of 2.8 crore voters in the state, 73.2 per cent had cast their votes in the elections held on December 7. There was an increase of 4 per cent in the polling compared to 2014 elections.

The TRS had polled 33 per cent votes bagging 63 seats in 2014. Thus its vote share has increased substantially, reflecting in its victory in majority of the constituencies with huge margin.

This time the vote share of Congress also increased by 4 per cent but this was not sufficient to stop TRS juggernaut.

TDP had contested 2014 elections in alliance with TDP, winning 15 seats with a vote share of 14 per cent.

The BJP’s vote share remained unchanged at 7 per cent but its number of seats came down to one from 5 in the previous elections.