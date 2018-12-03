Telangana election: Owaisi responds to Adityanath, says nobody can force me to flee, Allah will defeat Modi

Telangana election 2018: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has responded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark that he will have to flee from Hyderabad if BJP forms the next government in Telangana. In his remark on Sunday night at an election meeting in Malakpet, Owaisi said India is his father’s country and nobody can force him to flee.

Stating that he will not be scared by such threats or propaganda, he said this is only CM Adityanath’s speech but the language and mentality is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ye mulk aapka hai, mera nahi hai? Kya BJP ke khilaaf bolna, Modi ke khilaaf bolna, uski poliices ko criticise karna, RSS ke khilaaf bolna, Yogi par bolna, to kya mulk se bhaga denge? (Is this country only yours? Not mine? If I speak against BJP, Modi, RSS, Yogi, criticise its policies, will you throw me out of the country?),” he said while reacting to Yogi’s remark at a rally on Sunday.

“This is not yogi thinking, this is Modi thinking… Allah hi harayega Modi ko (Allah will defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi),” he added.

On Sunday, Adityanath had said that if the BJP comes to power, he will make sure Owaisi flees from Hyderabad just like the Nizam.

The AIMIM MP from Hyderabad said that Adityanath was ignorant of the history as Nizam did not flee Hyderabad.

“Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan did not flee Hyderabad. He was made ‘Raj Pramukh’ and when there was war with China, he offered his gold to India,” he said.

Owaisi further said that it is his religious belief that Prophet Adam when descended on the Earth from Paradise, he came to India. “Thus India is my father’s country and nobody can force me to flee,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of playing communal politics, he said, “No one will run away… We will fight Modi, Shah, RSS… We will make (Chandrababu) Naidu sit on a bicycle and make him run away to Vijayawada.”

Meanwhile, Owaisi’s younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi too reacted sharply to Adityanath’s threat, saying nobody can force them to flee.

“We are not the one who will flee. Our 1,000 generations will live here,” Akbaruddin who represents Chandrayangutta seat in Telangana Assembly, said.

Election across all 119 assembly seats in Telangana will be held in a single phase on December 7 and counting will be done on December 11.