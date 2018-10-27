Telangana election date 2018: Check date of results and polling in Telangana here

Telangana election date 2018: The polling will take place in a single phase manner across 119 assembly seats.

Telangana election date 2018: The dates related election process and counting of votes for Telangana Assembly polls have been annnounced by Election Commission of India (ECI). As per the schedule issued by the ECI, the election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana will be held along with Rahasthan. Apart from Telangana and Rajasthan, elections will be held in three other states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Results of these polls will be key as polling in the aforementioned states are taking place just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Opening and closing date of filing of nominations: The key proceedings of filing of nominations will be November. The ECI has fixed the date of issue of Gazette Notification on November 12. Last date of nominations will be on November 19. Date for scrutiny of nominations will take place on Novenber 20. The last date for withdrawal of candidates will be on November 22.

Date of voting: The polling will take place in the Telangana on December 7. The polling will take place in a single phase manner across 119 assembly seats.

Date of results, counting: The counting will take place on December 11 and results will come out on the same day. Apart from Telangana, the results for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Mizoram assembly elections will come out on December 11.

The ECI stated that election processes need to be completed before December 13.

Date when MCC will be imposed: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has already come into effect in Telanaga since election dates were announced by the ECI on October 6. The ECI has stated that it has made “elaborate arrangements” to ensure that MCC guidelines were implemented.’

Number of constituencies in Telanaga:

Elections take place in 119 assembly seats in Telangana. These Assembly constituencies are Sirpur, Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Asifabad, Khanapur, Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole, Armur, Bodhan, Jukkal, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), Balkonda, Koratla, Jagtial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Siddipet, Medak, Narayankhed, Andole, Narsapur, Zahirabad, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, Gajwel, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, PARGI, Vikarabad, Tandur, Musheerabad, Malakpet, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampalli, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantt., Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Makthal, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Alampur, Nagarkurnool, Achampet, Kalwakurthy, Shadnagar, Kollapur, Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Munugode, Bhongir, Nakrekal, Thungathurthy, Alair, Jangoan, Ghanpur (Station), Palakurthi, Dornakal, Mahabubabad, Narsampet, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Bhupalpalle, Mulug, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta, Bhadrachalam.

Parties in fray: Telangana Assembly Election will be keenly fought among parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi will also look to gain favourable mandate. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also set its eye on the southern Indian state.