Telangana: Court issues non-bailable warrant against Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury

A Telangana court on Friday issued a non- bailable warrant (NBW) against former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury. The NBW was issued against her n connection with a four-year-old cheating case in Khammam. The move comes after the senior Congress leader remained absent from court proceedings.

According to reports, the cheating complaint was filed by wife of a local leader whom the former Union Minister had promised to give a MLA ticket from Wyra Assembly constituency in the 2014 state polls. The report further clarified that the Congress leader had taken a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore in exchange of ticket. The victim’s husband died on October 14, 2014.

The NBW against Chowdhary is also a jolt to the grand old party as its one of the senior leader and former Union Home and Finance minister P Chidambaram is in Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) custodial interrogation. Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 in connection with the INX Media corruption case. On Thursday, the former Union Minister has made an unprecedented offer to remain in CBI’s custody till September 2 (Monday).

On May 15, 2017, the country’s premier probe agency filed an FIR (First Information Report) alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore when P Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also lodged a case against the former minister.

Renuka Chowdhury had lost the recently held Lok Sabha election from the Khammam parliamentary constituency. She lost by a margin of more than 1.6 lakh votes against Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) candidate Nama Nageswara Rao. The Congress had hoped to win the Khammam Lok Sabha seat as the constituency represents traditional Congress voters who had earlier supported the [arty in the state assembly polls.