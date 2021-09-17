Telangana Congress chief Revanth Anumula lands in soup over remark against Shashi Tharoor; issues apology

After Reddy's apology, Tharoor also responded positively and said that he is happy to leave the episode behind.

An objectionable remark against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor by Telangana Congress chief Revanth Anumula Reddy has sparked a backlash from the senior party leaders, forcing the latter to withdraw the comments and issue an apology. As reported by various media outlets, Revanth Anumula had termed Tharoor “a donkey” and wished that he be expelled from the party soon.

Congress MP Manish Tewari and party leader Rajeev Arora expressed their displeasure publicly on Twitter and asked him to withdraw the comments.

“Dear Mr Revanth Anumula. Dr Shashi Tharoor is a valued colleague of yours & mine. It would have been better if you would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace & Propriety demands you withdraw your words,” said Tewari.

Arora also condemned the remarks.

“I condemn derogatory remarks by Shri Revanth Reddy PCC president Telangana for AIPC president and senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as reported by a section of press. He should issue a statement withdrawing his remarks,” he said.

After the backlash, Reddy said that he called Tharoor and apologised for his remarks. “I spoke to Shri Shashi Tharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard,” he said.

Tharoor also responded positively and said that he is happy to leave the episode behind.

“I received a gracious call from Revanth Anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen Congress in Telengana & across the country,” said Tharoor.

Revanth Reddy was upset with Tharoor as the Thiruvananthapuram MP had praised opposition Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s IT Minister KT Rama Rao.