Telangana CM to skip Niti Aayog meet

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will boycott the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog on Sunday to protest against the Centre’s discrimination against states.

In a letter to prime minister Modi, Rao flagged issues such as lack of freedom to the states in tweaking centrally sponsored schemes to the states’ specific requirement as well as lack of funding for irrigation and drinking water projects in Telangana. Rao said the think-tank has lost its relevance as its recommendations are not being implemented.