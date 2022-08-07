scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Telangana CM to skip Niti Aayog meet

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will boycott the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog on Sunday to protest against the Centre’s discrimination against states.

Written by FE Bureau
Rao said the think-tank has lost its relevance as its recommendations are not being implemented.
Rao said the think-tank has lost its relevance as its recommendations are not being implemented.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will boycott the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog on Sunday to protest against the Centre’s discrimination against states.

Also Read| PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on August 7

In a letter to prime minister Modi, Rao flagged issues such as lack of freedom to the states in tweaking centrally sponsored schemes to the states’ specific requirement as well as lack of funding for irrigation and drinking water projects in Telangana. Rao said the think-tank has lost its relevance as its recommendations are not being implemented.

Also Read
More Stories on
NITI Aayog
Telangana

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News