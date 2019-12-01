Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao orders setting up fast track court to try vet rape-murder case

The CM also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case, a release from his office said.

Breaking his silence over the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial in the case and assured all necessary help to her family.

In his first public statement since the incident, Rao also described the rape and murder of the 25-year old woman by four men as ‘ghastly’ and expressed his deep anguish. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials that the accused in the ghastly murder should be tried on fast track and the culprits should be given stringent punishment.

The CM also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case, a release from his office said. Rao, who faced flak for his silence on the shocking incident,asked the officials to take measures toset up a fast track court to deal with the case, it said. The release pointed to the verdict in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Warrangal given within 56 days of the crime due to the setting up of a fast track court for the case. Rao felt that the verdict should come quickly in the veterinarian case as well, it said.

The chief minister said the government would extend all necessary help to the family of the veterinarian, whose killing has triggered an outrage. Rao, who expressed his anguish over the incident, was upset that that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes are living amidst us, it said. The opposition Congress, BJP, Left and other parties have earlier attacked Rao for not reacting to the incident.

As the entire nation is shocked and outraged over the brutal murder in Telangana, CM KCR today was attending weddings and giving photo ops. Its more than 48 hours since this incident came to light, and the Chief Minister is still to make any official statement, state BJP said earlier on Sunday.