Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao may dissolve Assembly next month: TPCC Chief

Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy today alleged that the names of several party workers in the state were being deleted from electoral rolls and claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao might dissolve the Assembly next month and seek fresh elections.

Addressing party workers in a live interaction on a social media network, TPCC President Reddy claimed that Chandrasekhar Rao might dissolve the Assembly next month and seek fresh elections along with four other states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chattisgarh.

According to the Congress leader, KCR has already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice on holding early polls for Telangana Assembly.

And hence, the Congress party needs to prepare itself for early polls on war footing by strengthening the organisation, a party release quoted Reddy as saying. Reddy alleged that KCR has cheated the people through ‘fake and tall’ promises and all sections of the society were disappointed with the performance of TRS Government.

“Fearing that he could be questioned by the people on streets for the failure of his government to deliver on promises, KCR is preparing for early polls although his party was given a mandate for five years,” Reddy claimed, according to the release.

He directed the party workers to check their names in the electoral rolls and also asked them to cross check whether or not the names of their family members, relatives and neighbours exist in the voters’ list.

He further asked them to visit the municipal office, MROs or check online from tomorrow onwards to identify what he claimed the missing names and take required measures for their re-inclusion.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President also directed the party workers to intensify enrollment for Shakti programme.

Reddy said the ‘Praja Chaitanya’ Bus Yatra could not be continued due to heavy rainfall in various parts of the state.

However, he said the party was planning to complete the bus yatra in the next 15 days.