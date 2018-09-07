Telangana CM K C Rao eyes victory via early polls as assembly gets dissolved

K Chandrasekhar Rao

In a major political development, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)’s Cabinet has set the stage for early polls and has dissolved the Legislative Assembly. The state government also issued a government order authorising the chief minister and his ministers to continue as ‘caretaker government’ of Telangana.

The chief minister also announced a list of 105 candidates for the assembly elections. The move comes nine months short of Telangana Rashtria Samiti (TRS) party five-year term and hence state elections are being advanced in a hope for victory through early polls.

In a press communique, the principal secretary to the Governor, ESL Narasimhan, said KCR and his council of ministers called on the Governor and presented the resolution, “recommending the dissolution of the First Legislative Assembly of Telangana state.” The statement added the Governor accepted the recommendation and asked KCR and his Cabinet to continue in office as a caretaker government.

Political analysts opine that Assembly elections, in normal course, would have been conducted along with the Lok Sabha polls, but all eyes are now the EC’s decision. If approved, Telangana could go to polls in November or December, along with states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

B Vinod Kumar, TRS politburo member and deputy floor leader in Lok Sabha, confirmed the party would be going in for early polls and it would be clubbed with the Assembly elections being held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. Reigniting the regional and Telangana sentiment, KCR urged the people to take inspiration from Tamil Nadu on regional pride and not to serve the Delhi-based political outfits.

Addressing a press conference at the party office after recommending dissolution of Telangana assembly, KCR said the early polls were not political and released the list of candidates for 105 constituencies for election. He said the state had been registering record revenue growth during the previous four years, moving in the same direction during FY19.

During the first five months from April to August 2018, the state has achieved 21.96% growth rate. As against the revenue of Rs 21,642.02 crore in 2017-18 financial year in the first five months, the revenue in the same period during 2018-19 touched Rs 26,394.18 crore.

After formation of Telangana state, the first four financial years state recorded a revenue growth rate of 17.17% on an average every year. The state thus has achieved record revenue growth rate as the first of its kind state in the country, consistently, he said.

The chief minister said the single window, TS iPass Industrial Policy, had brought more than 7,000 industries to the state, providing large-scale employment and huge investments. Last month, during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR urged the latter to raise the annual borrowing limit for Telangana by an additional 0.50% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. KCR said the state government had fulfilled the conditions laid down for availing the additional fiscal space of 0.5% of GSDP.