Telangana cliffhanger: Will KCR see through Congress-TDP onslaught? Arithmetic and issues that will decide TRS fate

Telangana elections: K Chandrashekar Rao, Rahul Gandhi and N. Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana is set to witness a multi-cornered battle in what will be its first independent assembly elections when the state votes on December 7. Formed on June 2, 2014, the outcome of 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana will have a bearing on the 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The newly formed state has become a battleground for K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Congress and AIMIM.

Previous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls results:

Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, TRS got 11 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress bagged 2, TDP 1 seat, AIMIM 1 seat, BJP 1 and YSRCP 1 seat from Telangana region. In 2014, elections were held jointly for Andhra Pradesh legislative Assembly election. In the dissolved assembly, TRS had 63 seats, Congress 21, TDP 15, AIMIM 07, BJP 05, YSRCP 03, CPIM and BSP had 2 members each and there was a single Independent candidate.

Political arithmetic

Last time the polling was in undivided Andhra Pradesh. However, after bifurcation TRS was declared as the largest party. The TRS formed the government in the state and KCR became the Chief Minister. Polling was scheduled in Telangana in 2019. However, on September 6, TRS recommended dissolution of the state assembly 8 months before the culmination of the term. Subsequently, KCR, who formed TRS in 2001 for the sole purpose of pitching for separate Telangana state, announced that his party will contest the election alone. The intent was clear as TRS announced candidates for 105 assembly constituencies barely hours after the dissolution.

The Congress has announced that it would form an alliance with the TDP, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to fight the upcoming Assembly polls. The alliance has been given the name of “Prajakutami”. BJP has decided to go alone.

If we take a look at the previous assembly results, TRS alone had 63 seats. If we combine seats won by Congress and TDP, it will take them to 36 which will fall short of magical 60 seats. However, Congress and TDP had a total vote share of 40 per cent which is bettern than TRS’ 34 per cent. The coming together of these twom parties can dent KCR and TRS’ prospects. However, TDP last fought election as a an allaince partner with BJP.

Another key issue is that the YSR Congress Party has decided not to contest the Telangana polls. Everyone is eyeing the seats won by YSRCP in 2014 in this region.

Major issues

India’s youngest state has a population of 3, 51, 93, 978. Among the state’s population, the state has 54.09 lakh Scheduled Caste population and 31.78 lakh Scheduled Tribes, as per 2011 population Census.

The BJP, on its part, promised to put a regulation on the liquor sale. It has also promised several populist measures to woo voters like complete waiver of tax on petrol and diesel, cheap drinking water and lowering bus ticket prices during festivals. The incumbent TRS promised a farm loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh and increased the sum assistance given under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Opinion Poll

As per C Voter’s opinion poll, Congress-alliance would bag 64 seats, TRS would win 42 seats, others will emerge victorious in 13 seats. According to the opinion poll conducted by the Team Flash and VDA Associates, TRS will win 85 out of 117 assembly constituencies, Congress will bag 18 seats, AIMIM will bag seven and BJP to get paltry 5 seats.