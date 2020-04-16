Telangana Cabinet to meet on April 19 to discuss COVID -19 containment measures and lockdown

By: |
Published: April 16, 2020 3:59:27 PM

The meeting, to be presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held in the afternoon on April 19 at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's official residence-cum-camp office, an official release said on Thursday.

Telangana Cabinet, COVID-19 virus, K Chandrasekhar Rao, latest news on coronavirusThe meeting, to be presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held in the afternoon on April 19 at Pragati Bhavan, the CM’s official residence-cum-camp office, an official release said on Thursday. (IE photo)

The Telangana Cabinet, which would meet on April 19, is expected to discuss COVID-19 containment measures and whether to continue lockdown in the state strictly, as it is being implemented now, till May 3, or to give some concessions in line with the Centre’s thinking.

The meeting, to be presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held in the afternoon on April 19 at Pragati Bhavan, the CM’s official residence-cum-camp office, an official release said on Thursday. The Cabinet would discuss coronavirus containment measures in the state and the implementation of lockdown, it said.

Related News

“The Cabinet is also expected to discuss whether the lockdown being implemented strictly in the state should be continued till May 3 or in tune with the thinking of the Centre, whether to give some concessions after April 20 or not and accordingly it will take a decision,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana Cabinet to meet on April 19 to discuss COVID -19 containment measures and lockdown
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Issue emergency ration cards to feed migrants, poor: Rahul Gandhi asks govt
2COVID-19: Gujarat govt chalks out master plan for lockdown relaxation
3PNB fraud: Nirav Modi’s next extradition hearing on April 28