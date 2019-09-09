Telangana cabinet expansion: CM Chandrasekhar Rao inducts six ministers including son, nephew – check full list

Telangana Cabinet expansion. Six new ministers inducted into KCR cabinet.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expanded his 12-member cabinet by inducting six ministers. Those sworn in on Sunday include the CM’s son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao. Besides, two women were also among those inducted into the Cabinet. This was the first time when women have been inducted in the Telangana Cabinet since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The six new ministers were sworn-in by the new Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan at Raj Bhavan at 4 PM in the presence of CM Rao. Earlier in the day, Soundarajan took charge as Governor after arriving from Chennai.

Earlier on February 19, KCR had expanded his two-member cabinet after a thumping victory in December last year’s assembly elections, by inducting 10 ministers. This was second Cabinet expansion which comes nine months after KCR won a second term in office.

Sunday’s expansion saw the appointment of KCR’s son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao as ministers. Both Rama Rao and Harish Rao had served as Ministers in the first TRS-led government in the state between 2014 and 2018.

Six ministers join KCR Cabinet:

T Harish Rao: He is a lawmaker from Siddipet constituency. The induction Harish Rao is significant because he had been sidelined within the party after the TRS returned to power. He has been given the portfolio of Finance.

KT Rama Rao: The Sircilla MLA has been given Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries, which he held in the previous term. Besides, he will also continue as the working president of the TRS.

Sabita Indra Reddy: The Maheshwaram MLA, who defected from the Congress, has been allotted the Education portfolio. Reddy was Home Minister in the YSR government in united Andhra Pradesh.

Satyavathi Rathod: Rathod is MLC from Warangal and is the other woman who has been made minister. She has been given ST Welfare, Women and Child Development portfolio.

P Ajay Kumar: The Khamma MLA has been allotted the Transport department. Ajay Kumar is said to be close to the party working president KTR.

G Kamalakar Reddy: A three-time MLA from Karimnagar, Reddy has been allocated BC Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Gangula hails from Munnuru Kapu community. The community has a significant populace in the Karimnagar and Nizamabad belt.

With the current expansion of the ministry, the strength has risen to 18. CM Rao’s first Cabinet did not have a woman minister.