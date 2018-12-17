Telangana Cabinet 2018: K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed as CM for 2nd time, here’s the full list of council of ministers

Telangana cabinet 2018: K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana for 2nd time. Rao, the chief of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was administered the oath of office by Governor ESL Narasimhan. The TRS registered a thumping victory under KCR as it bagged 88 seats in 119-member strong Telangana Assembly. Earlier, KCR had dissolved the assembly and called for early polls in the state. Along with KCR, former deputy CM Mohammad Mahmood Ali also took oath as the cabinet minister. Ali is party’s Muslim face in the state and considered a top aide of KCR.
On the other hand, the Congress-led grand alliance or Prajakutami (Congress-TDP-CPM) won 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged only 1 seat. Assaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats.
Telangana cabinet 2018: Full list of council of minister
Chief Minister – K Chandrasekhar Rao
Home Minister – CM Mohammad Mahmood Ali
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is yet to announce full list of cabinet ministers. This list will be updated as soon as KCR expands his cabinet.
Telangana cabinet: Full list of council of ministers in 2013
|No
|Minister Name
|Ministries / Portfolios
|Political Party
|Constituency
|1
|K. Chandrashekar Rao
|
|Gajwel
|2
|Kadiyam Srihari
|
|TRS
|MLC
|3
|Md. Mohamood Ali
|
|TRS
|MLC
|4
|Etela Rajender
|
|TRS
|Huzurabad
|5
|G. Jagadish Reddy
|
|TRS
|Suryapet
|6
|Jogu Ramanna
|
|TRS
|Adilabad
|7
|K. T. Rama Rao
|
|TRS
|Sircilla
|8
|Naini Narshimha Reddy
|
|TRS
|MLC
|9
|P. Mahender Reddy
|
|TRS
|Tandur
|10
|Pocharam Srinivas Reddy/td>
|
|TRS
|Banswada
|11
|T. Harish Rao
|
|TRS
|Siddipet
|12
|T. Padma Rao Goud
|
|TRS
|Secunderabad
|13
|C. Laxma Reddy
|
|TRS
|Jadcherla
|14
|Azmeera Chandulal
|
|TRS
|Mulug (ST)
|15
|Jupally Krishna Rao
|
|TRS
|Kollapur
|16
|Tummala Nageshwar Rao
|
|TRS
|MLC
|17
|A. Indra Karan Reddy
|
|Nirmal
|18
|Talasani Srinivas Yadav
|
|TRS
|Sanathnagar
With a brute majority for a second consecutive term, the chief minister has the task of materialising his manifesto promises. KCR had promised reservation for Muslims, providing safe drinking water, farm loan waiver, irrigation projects, 2 BHK-house for poor among his top promises in the state.
