Telangana Cabinet 2018: K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed as CM for 2nd time, here’s the full list of council of ministers

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 8:48 PM

Telangana cabinet 2018, Telangana cabinet miniters 2018, list of ministers in telangana, telangana council of ministers, council of ministers telangana, telangana full list of cabinet ministers, cabinet minister of telanganaTelangana cabinet 2018: The TRS registered a thumping victory under KCR as it bagged 88 seats in 119-member strong Telangana Assembly.

Telangana cabinet 2018: K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana for 2nd time. Rao, the chief of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was administered the oath of office by Governor ESL Narasimhan. The TRS registered a thumping victory under KCR as it bagged 88 seats in 119-member strong Telangana Assembly. Earlier, KCR had dissolved the assembly and called for early polls in the state. Along with KCR, former deputy CM Mohammad Mahmood Ali also took oath as the cabinet minister. Ali is party’s Muslim face in the state and considered a top aide of KCR.

On the other hand, the Congress-led grand alliance or Prajakutami (Congress-TDP-CPM) won 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged only 1 seat. Assaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats.

Telangana cabinet 2018: Full list of council of minister

Chief Minister – K Chandrasekhar Rao
Home Minister – CM Mohammad Mahmood Ali

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is yet to announce full list of cabinet ministers. This list will be updated as soon as KCR expands his cabinet.

Telangana cabinet: Full list of council of ministers in 2013

With a brute majority for a second consecutive term, the chief minister has the task of materialising his manifesto promises. KCR had promised reservation for Muslims, providing safe drinking water, farm loan waiver, irrigation projects, 2 BHK-house for poor among his top promises in the state.

