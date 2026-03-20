In a move that pivots from targeted subsidies to universal social security, the Telangana government on Friday unveiled a ₹3,24,234 crore Budget for 2026–27. Presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the budget represents an ambitious attempt to balance heavy welfare spending with a focus on human capital, even as neighboring southern states prepare for high-stakes electoral battles

Here is a simple breakdown of how this budget might affect daily life in the state.Insurance for Every Single Family

The biggest takeaway is the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme. Starting June 2, every one of the 1.15 crore families in Telangana will be eligible for ₹5 lakh in life insurance.

The unique part of the insurance move is that it will be implemented on a universal basis. It doesn’t matter which social or economic group you belong to; the government is aiming to protect every household from financial shock if an earning member passes away.

Extension of Mid-Day meal scheme

Another much touted feature of Telgahana’s most recent budget announcement was a critical extension of the mid-day meal scheme.

As per the latest announcement made by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkathe, students from pre-primary all the way to Intermediate (Class 12) will now get breakfast. Under the programme, students will receive milk three days a week and ragi malt on the remaining days.

In a first, the government also extended the mid-day meal scheme to students in government junior colleges, bringing Intermediate-level students under its ambit. The move, as the Finance Minister said, is aimed at improving nutrition during adolescence, a critical stage for cognitive development.

Better health coverage

The budget also outlined several benefits for government employees. Under the recently notified Employees Health Scheme, a cashless healthcare programme will cover 23.51 lakh employees, pensioners, and their families for treatment across nearly 2,000 diseases in government and empanelled private hospitals.

Additionally, the government announced an updated insurance scheme for accidents. The scheme will cover 7.57 lakh employees and pensioners. As per Mallu Bhatti, the scheme will now provide a compensation of Rs 1.20 crore for death in the line of duty.

Additionally a Rs 10 lakh life cover up will be provided to the age of 60, and Rs 2 crore compensation in case of death due to an air accident.

The economic snapshot: Is Telangana Growing?

While many may wonder how the state plans to pay for all this, Mallu Bhatti has cited Telangana’s financial progress over the past years as the anchor behind the government’s recently notified welfare schemes.

According to the Finance Minister, Telangana is currently a “growth engine” that boasts a solid GDSP growth rate of 10.7% (which is 2.7% higher than the national average). Notably, the state of Telangana currently maintains the record of holding per-capita income in the country.

This budget isn’t just about Telangana. It comes at a time when the political heat is rising in the neighborhood. With Kerala going to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23, these ‘Universal Welfare’ schemes are being watched closely by voters across South India.