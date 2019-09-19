Telangana: BJP lawmaker announces ‘vigilante army’ to send ‘in-house terrorists’ directly to hell

Raja Singh is a sitting BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly seat. (File Photo. Raja Singh FB)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, Raja Singh, has announced the creation of a vigilante army to deal with traitors and send them directly to hell. Singh is a sitting MLA from Goshamahal Assembly seat. Singh said he has created the army to teach a lesson to the traitors living in India and ensure that the young generation comes forward to contribute in the security of the nation. Singh added that the resolve of the group is to send traitors outside the country or directly to hell.

Singh is known for his hardline Hindutva stance. In a video message released on Wednesday, he said that traitors will be taken out from hiding in India and sent outside the country or to hell directly.

“Six months ago, a camp was planned. The date was decided… all brave Hinduvadis and patriots have been call from all over the country to the camp,” he said in the video.

He said that the motive behind constituting the army is to make every Indian youth a brave soldier and whenever there is a requirement, “our youth should come forward for the country’s security”.

“The Army is taking care of the terrorists and betrayers outside of the country, but an army is required to take care of terrorists in the house as well. So, such an army is being built,” Singh said, adding that the army will be set up across the country.

In another video, Singh said that he is determined towards making India a Hindu rashtra and for this, ‘he needs an army’.

Singh occupies the position of party whip for Telangana. Earlier, he had stoke communal tensions in Hyderabad when he attempted to erect a statue of freedom fighter Rani Avanti Bai at Jumerat Bazar without obtaining permission from the authorities.