Telangana Assembly elections: N Chandrababu Naidu to campaign with Rahul Gandhi on November 28, 29

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 1:46 PM

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi next week, TDP sources said.

N Chandrababu Naidu to campaign with Rahul Gandhi on November 28, 29

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi next week, TDP sources said.

Naidu would take part in the electioneering along with Gandhi on November 28 and 29, the sources said.

TDP and Congress are contesting the December seven polls in Telangana as part of the “grand alliance” which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

READ ALSO | Mizoram Assembly Election: Congress has no regard for North East region, its traditions, says PM Narendra Modi

Naidu, who has been making efforts to put together an anti-BJP front, had met Gandhi earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Congress has invited TDP and other alliance partners to attend the UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s public meeting at Medchal here on Friday.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly was prematurely dissolved on September six as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The Assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

Elections would be held on December 7 and the counting on December 11.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana Assembly elections: N Chandrababu Naidu to campaign with Rahul Gandhi on November 28, 29
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition