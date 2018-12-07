Telangana Assembly elections Live Updates: Polling underway in India’s youngest state; TRS, Congress, TDP, BJP eye big win

Telangana Assembly elections Live Updates: People standing in queue outside a polling station in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their votes.

Telangana Assembly elections Live Updates: Along with Rajastha, polling today began in Telangana for 119 Assembly seats. It’s a historic occasion as independent election is being held for the first time in India’s youngest state. Polling started at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. However, voting will end in 13 constituencies which have been identified as Left Wing Extremist-affected. While the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is seeking a second term in office. To counter the TRS, Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has formed an alliance named the ‘Prajakutami’ (People’s Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). The TRS is going alone. BJP has also decided to fight the polls on its own.

The Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved prematurely on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. While KCR was without doubt the star campaigner for TRS, the Congress and the BJP fielded their bigwigs for campaigning which turned out to be a high-octane one. For the Congress, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party President Rahul Gandhi addressed election rallies. The BJP relied on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah.