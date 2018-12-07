Telangana Assembly elections Live Updates: Polling underway in India’s youngest state; TRS, Congress, TDP, BJP eye big win

Telangana Assembly elections Live Updates: Along with Rajastha, polling today began in Telangana for 119 Assembly seats. It’s a historic occasion as independent election is being held for the first time in India’s youngest state. Polling started at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. However, voting will end in 13 constituencies which have been identified as Left Wing Extremist-affected. While the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is seeking a second term in office. To counter the TRS, Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has formed an alliance named the ‘Prajakutami’ (People’s Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). The TRS is going alone. BJP has also decided to fight the polls on its own.
The Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved prematurely on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. While KCR was without doubt the star campaigner for TRS, the Congress and the BJP fielded their bigwigs for campaigning which turned out to be a high-octane one. For the Congress, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party President Rahul Gandhi addressed election rallies. The BJP relied on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah.
The time for change is now, the time to fight is now. Congress workers of Telangana, tomorrow we must put our heart & soul to bring a govt for the people: Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Actor Allu Arjun stands in a queue to cast his vote at booth no. 152 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife & actor Amala Akkineni stand in a queue to cast their votes at booth no. 151 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
Polling is yet to begin at the polling station at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet due to a technical problem. Voting in the state began at 7 am today.
State Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao casts his vote in polling booth no. 102 in Siddipet constituency.
The Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved prematurely on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday the Congress-led alliance is confident of winning the elections "hands-down" and claimed that the KCR was showing "signs of nervousness and insecurity" in recent campaign rallies he addressed. The BJP, which won five seats in alliance with the TDP in the last elections in 2014, said it ensured that there is a triangular fight in Telangana this time.
Over 2.80 crore electorate are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state, which has a total of 32,815 polling stations. More than 1.5o lakh polling officials, including reserve staff, are on duty. Additional DG ( Law and order) Jitender Thursday told PTI that about one lakh security personnel, including 25,000 central paramilitary forces and 20,000 from other states, are engaged in poll duties. A senior police official said security was beefed up at bordering areas which were identified as Left Wing Extremist-affected regions.