​​​
  3. Telangana Assembly Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM releases first list of candidates

Telangana Assembly Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM releases first list of candidates

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Tuesday announced its first list of seven candidates for the coming legislative assembly elections in Telangana.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: September 11, 2018 11:53 AM
telangana elections, telangana elections 2018, telangana elections 2019 survey, telangana elections date 2018, telangana election results, telangana election date, telangana election survey, asaduddin owaisi, telangana, asaduddin owaisi telangana The other candidates announced are: Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Mohd Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Kausar Moinuddin (Karwan).

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Tuesday announced its first list of seven candidates for the coming legislative assembly elections in Telangana. Owaisi’s younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi would contest from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad, according to a AIMIM release.

The other candidates announced are: Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Mohd Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Kausar Moinuddin (Karwan).

The AIMIM had seven MLAs in the state legislative assembly dissolved last week. Legislative assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

However, the assembly was dissolved as per the recommendation made by the TRS government, necessitating elections ahead of schedule.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top