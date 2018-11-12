Telangana Assembly elections 2018: Poll process to begin today

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 10:18 AM

Kicking off the formal poll process, a gazette notification for elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly would be issued Monday. Nominations would be accepted after the notification is issued, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar had said.

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: Poll process to begin today

Kicking off the formal poll process, a gazette notification for elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly would be issued Monday. Nominations would be accepted after the notification is issued, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar had said.

The 119-member Assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, paving the way for early elections. Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 and the counting would take place on December 11.

READ ALSO | Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP manifesto promises free distribution of one lakh cows every year

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The Election Commission on Friday imposed a near month-long ban on holding exit polls beginning November 12 in the five poll-bound states including Telangana. A notification issued by the poll panel said that between 7 am of November 12 and 5.30 pm of December 7, “conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means of print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited”.

Caretaker Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chnadrasekhar Rao handed over B-Forms to party’s contesting candidates on Sunday after a brainstorming session with them. He is expected to file his nomination from Gajwel constituency in Medak district on November 14. In her tweet, TRS MP and CM’s daughter Kavitha said, “honourable KCR garu giving away the B-form to the MLAs of my parliament constituency. We seek the blessings of T-people for the success of all our mlas.”

READ ALSO | KT Rama Rao confident of TRS win in Telangana, calls TDP-Congress Prajakutami ‘opportunistic politics’

The TRS has already announced its candidates for 107 segments, including 105 at one go within minutes of the Assembly dissolution, giving it a jump-start to the campaign and stunning the opposition. The main opposition Congress forged an electoral pact with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) founded by retired Osmania University Political Science Professor Kodandaram and the Communist Party of India. However the “Grand Alliance” is yet to announce the list of the contesting candidates. BJP had so far announced 66 nominees in two tranches.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana Assembly elections 2018: Poll process to begin today
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition