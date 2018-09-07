Telangana Assembly elections 2018: EC to assess if polls can be conducted with four states, says CEC OP Rawat

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Friday said that the Election Commission will take stock of preparation from CEO (Chief Electoral Officer), Telangana before coming into any final conclusion regarding fresh polls in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI, CEC OP Rawat said, “At first, Election Commission will take stock of preparation from CEO (Telangana Chief Electoral Officer) and after that, it will be decided when to hold the elections. Then an official audit will take place. The Commission will visit after that.” The statement comes a day after the state assembly was dissolved.

The Election Commission is also assessing the situation if Telangana assembly election can be held with other four states. “We’ll assess if Telangana elections can be held with other 4 states. Any astrological predictions (over dates) made by anyone is notwithstanding,” Rawat said.

The Election Commission had received the notification regarding the state government’s decision on Thursday.

On September 6, 2018, ESL Narasimhan, the Governor of Telangana had dissolved the state assembly after receiving a recommendation from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao- led state government. The KCR cabinet’s decision sets the tone for an early election in the southern state of India. However, KCR will remain as caretaker Chief Minister until the formation of a new government.

K Chandrasekhara Rao had sworn-in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014. The state of Telangana was officially inaugurated on June 2, 2014. A total of four states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram is set to go for polls later this year.