Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP manifesto promises free distribution of one lakh cows every year

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 5:40 PM

The proposal is to distribute cows in villages, at the time of festivals and others, to people who seek them, the Bharatiya Janata Pary's manifesto committee chairman NVSS Prabhakar told PTI here Saturday.

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP manifesto promises free distribution of one lakh cows every year (Representational iomage)

The BJP, in its manifesto for the December seven Assembly elections in Telangana, has proposed free distribution of one lakh cows every year. The proposal is to distribute cows in villages, at the time of festivals and others, to people who seek them, the Bharatiya Janata Pary’s manifesto committee chairman NVSS Prabhakar told PTI here Saturday.

Listing the use of cows in sectors such as agriculture and rural economy, Prabhakar, MLA in the recently-dissolved Legislative Assembly, said another proposal is to set up a ‘mini-India linguistic welfare board’. The board would take care of the welfare of linguistic minorities, those coming to Hyderabad from other states in search of livelihood, Prabhakar said.

READ ALSO | Seat-sharing deal of Congress alliance in Telangana finalised, says R C Khuntia

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The manifesto is likely to be released formally early next week. The manifesto committee earlier proposed regulating sale of liquor, claiming that its unrestricted availability and consumption was leading to several social and law and order problems. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana and the governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh have seen sale of liquor only as a source of income, Prabhakar had alleged earlier.

READ ALSO | For TRS & BJP, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu a “whipping boy” in Telangana

The manifesto also promises cancellation of surcharge fares by state-run Road Transort Corporation (RTC) buses during fesival seasons and free transportation to those taking up ‘Deeksha’ (religious code of behaviour) for visiting temples, including Sabarimala, according to him. Total waiver of the tax on petrol and diesel, free online and offline coaching to youth appearing for competitive examinations and provision of safe drinking water for Rs six per month per household are the other proposals made by the manifesto committee.

The fresh proposals are an addition to the ideas mooted earlier, Prabhakar said Saturday. The BJP, which had five MLAs in the dissolved (119-member) assembly, hopes to substantially increase its strength in the coming polls.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP manifesto promises free distribution of one lakh cows every year
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition