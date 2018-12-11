Telangana Election Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: KCR & Owaisi or Mahakutami? Who will form govt? Will BJP play a vital role?

The polling for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly was held on December 7.

Telangana Election Result: It’s a very crucial day for the state of Telangana and its top politicians as the fate of 1,821 candidates contesting the Telangana Assembly election will be decided on Tuesday when the counting process will take off. The counting will begin at 8 AM. The polling for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly was held on December 7. It had recorded a voter turnout of 73.20 per cent. After voting, the EVMs have been stored in strongrooms. Also, EVMs which were kept as reserve or had developed snag are kept in a separate facility. The strongrooms will be opened Tuesday in the presence of candidates or their representatives from where machines will be taken to counting centres. The results are expected to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. According to political experts, the Assembly election would be crucial for the BJP as it gears up for the Lok Sabha election next year.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has confirmed that all the necessary arrangements have been made for the counting day and the strongrooms, where EVMs are kept, secured with central paramilitary forces providing the first cordon of security. “One of the strongroom keys is kept with the external observer and as a precaution, political parties are also keeping a watch,” Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar added. “EVMs will be brought out polling station-wise and kept at the counting centres which will have 14 tables (except in Medchal which will have 28). And counting will go on. This will be done after the completion of the full postal ballot count. Counting will be done in the respective constituencies,” Kumar told PTI. “The winning candidate will be declared and the certificate will be prepared after obtaining clearance from the Election Commission. With the approval of the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer, will submit the list of winning candidates party-wise to the Governor,” Kumar added.